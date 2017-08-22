FARM FORWARD: 100 Years Of Weather Records Shows We're Getting A Lot More Rain

Over its history, the University of Minnesota's Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca has compiled 100 years of highly accurate weather data.



After crunching the data, scientists know one thing for sure: we're getting a lot more rain.



The measurable impacts of climate change aren't universal across the globe.

Considering our temperate climate, two degrees one way or another is quite common for our region.



"Our annual temperature is about 45 degrees. It's not unusual to be 47 or 43. That doesn't bother us. While temperatures have been a little harder to connect to climate change, an increase in precipitation is lot more concrete. The thing they've seen is more moisture in the atmosphere at the mid latitudes. We're at the mid-latitudes. We're seeing more moisture in the air. That's probably what's leading to our increased rainfall," U of M scientist Tom Hoverstad said.

Looking back over the last 100 years, Hoverstad has seen a big increase in rainfall.

"In the 1950s our normal precipitation was about 26, 27 inches. Now it's between 35 and 36," Hoverstad said.

The side effects of this increased rainfall aren't all bad.

In the record precipitation year of 2016, there were also record yields for corn and soybeans in the state.

There have also been fewer 90 degree days.

But there are downsides - farmers spend a lot of money on drainage, and that supercharged drainage causes environmental damage.

"Nitrogen becomes a soluble nitrate version of Nitrogen, and that moves with water. Could go right into the streams and in the river and cause problems there. We need to be conscious moving water, doing it in a judicious manner," Hoverstad said.

-- KEYC News 12.