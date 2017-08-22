Mock Crash Prepares Departments For Upcoming School Year

To prepare emergency agencies for the upcoming school year, a mock bus crash was held in St. Clair.

The exercise was designed to strengthen first responder relationships and work out responsibilities among coordination efforts between agencies. The timing, to remind motorists of traffic safety prior to the start of the school year.



"Freshen everybody's mind especially in a community like Saint Claire's where we have bus traffic for after school curricular activities as well as just general day to day stuff. We want everybody to be aware of traffic safety especially as it relates to school bus travels, we want everybody to have that on their mind because the school year is just around corner here," Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.



Alongside the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, Eagle Lake and Pemberton Fire Departments also participated as well as Mayo One.



"One of the big core reasons that we want to have and continue to have trainings like this is that we don't want our first responders, our partner agencies to first meet one another or start working with one another when an actual accident or tragedy happens. We want everybody to have the timeframe or the ability to work together ahead of time so that we know one another's capabilities and we can kind of work as a team a little bit better in that fashion," Capt. Barta added,



Captain Barta says they work closely with schools in Blue Earth County to ensure the safety of all students throughout the school year and adds the community is very supportive of their efforts especially the safety of kids.

--KEYC News 12