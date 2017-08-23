KEYC - 1 Person Killed When Motorcycle Fleeing Police Crashes

1 Person Killed When Motorcycle Fleeing Police Crashes

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
A motorcycle fleeing police during a traffic stop crashed on a northern Minnesota highway, leaving one person dead.
    The State Patrol says the crash happened about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 89 in Beltrami County.
    Authorities say a 34-year-old man was driving the motorcycle, which also carried a 32-year-old female passenger. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the patrol did not say who died in the crash.