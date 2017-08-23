Bystander Shot, Injured Near Downtown Minneapolis Bus Stop

Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 Tuesday morning.
According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.
The North Mankato Fire Department responds to a car fire on Webster Avenue.
Dale Wilson will have to register as predatory offender for remainder of his life.
Authorities say a Creighton University student and resident of Minnesota traveling in Nebraska to see a total solar eclipse has died in crash on Interstate 80
A motorcycle fleeing police during a traffic stop crashed on a northern Minnesota highway, leaving one person dead.
Lake Bemidji State Park staff temporarily closed one of their park trails after an owl attacked a 3-year-old girl over the weekend.
Authorities have confirmed that burned human bones found on a rural southwest Missouri property are those of a missing 16-year-old girl.
