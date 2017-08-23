KEYC - Des Moines Police Release Name Of Shooting Victim

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities have released the name of a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot at a Des Moines convenience store.
    Officers sent to the store around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday found Noah Campbell, of Des Moines. Police say he died later at a hospital. 
    No arrests have been reported in what police say is the city's 22nd homicide of the year.