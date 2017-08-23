Emerald Ash Borer Found In Martin County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county.

Emerald ash borer can kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that receives nutrients.

According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, a trap captured several insects just northeast of Welcome.

This is the first time EAB is been found in Martin County.

It’s now one of 15 Minnesota counties under full or partial quarantine to prevent the spread of EAB.

The USDA says the quarantine will limit the movement of firewood and ash material out of the county.

Minnesota has about one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.