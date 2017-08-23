First Day Of School For Loyola Students

Good Council Hill is buzzing again as students arrive for their first day of school.

Students were greeted with a warm and energetic welcome back this morning as the 2017–2018 school year got underway at Loyola Catholic School in Mankato.

Although students have more free time in the summer for fun, Senior Elizabeth Peller says she's ready for all the exciting events going on throughout the year.

Loyola Catholic School Senior Class Student Elizabeth Peller says, "I'm excited to get back and as president of the student council I kind of have a lot to do and I'm excited to plan for homecoming and to plan for the fall musical and soccer started so I don't know I'm just excited."

For the first time, the entire Loyola Catholic School, preschool through 12th grade is all together on one campus.

Loyola Catholic School Principal Adam Bemmels says, "I think it's long been a dream here at Loyola to make that happen. We're happy to make it happen this year so it's so exciting. Our students have really been wanting opportunities to interact with each other on different levels. This logistically makes that easier."

Staff kicked off the first day with an assembly to get the kids energized and excited to learn.

