Boyz II Men Concert In Mankato Canceled

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Boyz II Men concert originally scheduled for August 29 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater has been canceled.

The Verizon Center says refunds will be given at the point of purchase. If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster using a credit or debit card, you’ll receive an automatic refund.

Tickets purchased at the Verizon Center box office can also be refunded at that location. 