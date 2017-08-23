KEYC - Authorities Investigating Burglary At Mankato Perkins Restaurant

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a burglary at a local business.
Few details have been released, but authorities say it happened yesterday at the Perkins Restaurant at 1790 Madison Avenue in Mankato.
The burglary took place sometime between 12:30 and 6 a.m. yesterday.
Authorities say there were no signs of forced entry into the business.
Investigators say a small amount of money was taken, but didn't specify how much.