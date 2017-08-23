Judge: Minneapolis Mayor Must Unveil Budget Or Explain Delay

Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 Tuesday morning.
Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 Tuesday morning.
The North Mankato Fire Department responds to a car fire on Webster Avenue.
The North Mankato Fire Department responds to a car fire on Webster Avenue.
According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.
According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.
A motorcycle fleeing police during a traffic stop crashed on a northern Minnesota highway, leaving one person dead.
A motorcycle fleeing police during a traffic stop crashed on a northern Minnesota highway, leaving one person dead.
Dale Wilson will have to register as predatory offender for remainder of his life.
Dale Wilson will have to register as predatory offender for remainder of his life.
Authorities say a Creighton University student and resident of Minnesota traveling in Nebraska to see a total solar eclipse has died in crash on Interstate 80
Authorities say a Creighton University student and resident of Minnesota traveling in Nebraska to see a total solar eclipse has died in crash on Interstate 80
Making sure there are enough teachers for students has become a struggle for many districts.
Making sure there are enough teachers for students has become a struggle for many districts.
Zanz Mexican Restaurant posted a vintage commercial we can't stop watching
Zanz Mexican Restaurant posted a vintage commercial we can't stop watching