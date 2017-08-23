KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Keeping Your Bicycle In Check

MIDDAY EXPERT: Keeping Your Bicycle In Check

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Justin Rinehart with Nicollet Bike Shop joined us this Midday with what to check for when it comes to bicycle maintenance. Rinehart says it's important to always check your tire pressure. He also says there are different needs that bikes require based on the type of bike you have. He also spoke about what to watch or listen for as a sign that your bike needs maintenance while you're riding it. 