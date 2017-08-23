Citizens Academy Start Date Changed

Mankato Public safety is extending their search for citizens academy members.

The Public Safety center pushing back classes for Citizens Academy by one week, hoping to gain more new members. They'll continue to take applications through September 1.

Classes will kick off September 14 and run through November 3rd at the Public Safety Center from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sergeant Justin Neumann says "8 weeks in length, 4 weeks are spent talking about the public safety police side of the house and the other 4 weeks are covering the fire side of the house and we are in the classroom for a little bit each week. But, most of it is hands on doing a lot of fun and covering lots of different things there."

