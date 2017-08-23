THRIVE: Getting Kids In The Kitchen

As adults bloom into adulthood, there are many skills that can eventually come in handy.. and cooking is one at the top of the list.

Mankato Clinic Registered Dietician Erin Gonzalez says, "Adults they actually say more than 25 percent adults don't have cooking skills. That's concerning especially because nutrition is a foundation of life and if we don't know how to cook then we're missing a big part of self-care which is knowing how to provide for ourselves."

Which is why getting kids involved at a young age is beneficial for their future and creates a family based environment.

Gonzalez says, "We can get kids in the kitchen as early as the age of 2. It can begin with just washing the fruits and vegetables in the meal and then when we start getting a little bit stronger with those cooking skills we can offer them maybe a dull butter knife to begin cutting off the edges of green beans or just cutting a soft fruit like a mango into chunks."

And being involved in the cooking process and choices increases the likelihood for the child to eat the meal.

Gonzalez says, "They begin to take ownership over it when they are engaged in the meal and the meal planning cooking process so it can really increase the variety of foods kids are eating."

From self-efficacy and confidence to decision-making and planning, having kids involved in the kitchen and in what they eat is important for their cognitive, emotional and even physical development.

--KEYC News 12