Moms Blog Launches In Mankato

One local mom has brought a new blog to offer area moms a connection point to come together and empower each other..

Because while motherhood is one of the most rewarding things a woman can go through, it also comes with struggles.

Mankato Moms Blog Founder Jessica Blais says, "I think as a mom that it's really important to have that network of mom friends that you can celebrate the high moments and commemorate the low moments. So I really hope the local moms will find this to be a positive resource and so far moms and local businesses it's been overwhelmingly positive response."

Mankato Moms Blog includes a team of contributors made up of local moms writing fresh content daily.

Blais says, "Ranging from foods to eat at the State Fair to how to get ready for kindergarten all the way up to a pumpkin patch guide coming this fall."

Creating a fun and friendly environment, while also talking strategy for ways to deal with parenting.



Blais says, "A resource where they can read something that's written by a mom in their city and be able to say me too and know that they're not alone in this parenting journey is really excited and powerful to me."

The blog joins dozens of other sister sites focused locally across the country.

Encouraging, informing and connecting local mom's one blog at a time.

For more information on becoming a contributor, upcoming events or local parenting information, please visit www.mankatomomsblog.com.