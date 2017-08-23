District 77 Recruiting Volunteers

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county.
The Boyz II Men concert originally scheduled for August 29 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater has been canceled.
Zanz Mexican Restaurant posted a vintage commercial we can't stop watching
Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 Tuesday morning.
The North Mankato Fire Department responds to a car fire on Webster Avenue.
According to the State Patrol: A semi was northbound on Highway 4 and a Chevy pickup was southbound on Highway 4. Reportedly the semi crossed onto the shoulder, over-corrected, slid into the southbound lane and struck the pickup.
A motorcycle fleeing police during a traffic stop crashed on a northern Minnesota highway, leaving one person dead.
Making sure there are enough teachers for students has become a struggle for many districts.
