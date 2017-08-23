District 77 Recruiting Volunteers

District 77 is recruiting volunteers as area schools get ready to head back for the 2017–2018 school year.

Different volunteer opportunities exist in and outside of the classroom.

Available options exist during the school day, evenings and weekends.

The Director of Community Education for Mankato Area School Audra Nissen Boyer says having these volunteers in school settings benefits not only the individual student, but the collective classroom they're involved with.

Boyer says, "It provides yet another perspective of what a potential career opportunity could be one day. To help students envision themselves as adults one day, and being successful about something and passionate about something. Volunteers bring not only the ability to work one–on–one with a particular curriculum but they also bring with them a wealth of knowledge.

The district had over 400 community volunteers, along with thousands of parent volunteers throughout last year totaling an in kind donation of nearly 300 thousand dollars.

If you're interested in volunteer opportunities for the district visit www.isd77.org or email: volunteer@isd77.org