MSU Holds Vigil To Promote Peace

MSU Mankato held a vigil today to promote peace in our area.

Organizers say the vigil was in memory of those who lost their lives Charlottesville, to reject racism, white supremacy, hate and to build a community that will not tolerate violence.

MSU student Dominique Revis says, "I felt like I was somewhat obligated. I am from Virginia. I'm a Virginia native and I feel like the message was big and it needed to be heard all over and so I felt like speaking today will allow my voice to be heard all over."

The vigil included minority student guest speakers.

--KEYC News 12