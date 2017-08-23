KEYC News 12 Announces Ribfest Grill Contest Winner

If you logged online to vote for the KEYC News 12 People's Choice Award winner at this year's Ribfest, you probably noticed that there was a chance to win a Daniel Boone Grill valued at $679. Tons of votes came in, eventually selecting Austin's Texas Lightning BBQ as the KEYC News 12 People's Choice Award Winner.

Our lucky winner of the grill is Laura Rauchman!

Just by voting for her favorite BBQ at Ribfest, she won a Daniel Boone Grill valued at $679 dollars provided by DeGrood's Home Store.

After receiving the grill on Wednesday at the Verizon Wireless Center, Rauchman said, "We had a great time at Ribfest and I just wanted to vote for who we got our ribs from because they were fantastic and I ended up being a winner too."

The contest sponsored by KEYC News 12, FOX 12 Mankato, Verizon Center, Vetter Stone Amphitheater, and DeGroods Home Store.

-KEYC News 12