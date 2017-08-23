Iowa's Governor Spotlights Initiatives At Iowa Lakes

Iowa Lakes Community College is receiving recognition from state officials Aug. 23 as the first female governor steps on campus.

Another year of classes are starting at Iowa Lakes Community College with students opening the books for their accounting class at the Estherville campus.

It's a scene repeated at Algona, Emmetsburg, Spirit Lake and Spencer campuses all under the direction of one professor.

It's made possible with new technology rolling out to the college's campuses including updating about 60 classrooms and training professors to meet the needs of modern education.

President of Iowa Lakes Valerie Newhouse said, "Our classrooms needed to evolve and our teaching styles need to evolve to meet their needs. We don't all learn in the same manner, but we all can learn through a variety of approaches."

The upgrades are part of a $1.7 million grant awarded last year by the U.S. Department of Education helping turn classrooms like this one into more conducive places for active learning.

It's also providing new simulators for nursing students.

It's one of the many things highlighted during Governor Kim Reynolds visit.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) said, "They put together a presentation. They go up, map it out, have ten minutes to put it together and do the demo, and that's real life. That's what's expected in the workplace."

The stop is part of the recently sworn–in Governor's Build a Better Iowa tour focusing on education, promoting the state's STEM initiative and preparing students for the work force.

Governor Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg heard from the college's staff about how they integrate technology in their teaching.

"I've promoted the use of their phone in class because I'm not going to get it away from them," said Professor Kyle Norris.

To national recognition for sustainability efforts by staff and students.

Gov. Reynolds said, "Iowa Lakes taking a leadership role in going green is to be commended."

It’s as education continues to be a focus at the state level with Iowa faces budget shortfalls.

"It's a tough budget, but this is really crucial to us being able to meet the demands of business and industry and be able to provide a workforce that has the skills that they need," Reynolds said.

--KEYC News 12