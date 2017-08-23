Powerball Jackpot At Historic $700 Million

Powerball ticket sales continue to increase as the ultimate prize extends to a record amount.



Citizens around the country Wednesday, are dreaming at a potential $700 million dollar payday.

With a one in 292 million chance of winning, it's no surprise this massive pot has reached so high.

In fact, as it stands, this would be the 2nd largest jackpot in U.S. history after three individuals won $1.6 billion in January 2016.

Gas stations across the country have been in awe at the amount of customers coming in.



Superamerica employee Kathy Wayman said "Good 900 customers buy them over the weekend. Today, we're selling pretty good. I expect us to get up closer to four, we're already almost at three and it's only noon."



The phenomenon could come to end Wednesday night, as the lottery will be drawing numbers at 9:59.

If no winner is selected, Saturday's drawing could be worth more than $1 billion.

- KEYC 12