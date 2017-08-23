GHEC To Implement New Grading System

As class begins to get back in session, one middle school looks to change the way grades are handed out this year.



The Granada–Huntley–East Chain school district has decided to install a new way of learning for their upcoming school year.

A scale of one through four will now measure a student's progress, as opposed to traditional letter grades.

This new learning–based system was adopted by a group of middle school teachers, who felt a change needed to be made, to better reflect what these kids know.



Superintendent and Principal Mandy Fletcher said "They're the ones who really took the initiative to do that and I just wanted to support them in that. Because I do think this is a great thing, I do think it's going to give us an accurate depiction of what students are actually learning. Much more so than a letter grade, it's more objective."



GHEC isn't the first to try this out, but will be carrying out this new structure on a larger scale than those who have tried it before.

The middle school in Granada has roughly 70 students, and the teachers who helped make this a reality say that although the transition will be a new concept to grasp, eventually these young scholars will enhance their education.



GHEC Middle School Social Studies teacher Bethany Maday said"Once they actually get the idea of it and kind of wrap their heads around it, they're going to take off with it. They're going to be able to see what they're learning and have a much better idea of why they got the end grade that they got."



GHEC Middle School Language Arts teacher Erin Roiger said "The value of students knowing that they're, what they're learning and taking ownership over it and seeing a purpose in their learning."



GHEC Middle School Science teacher Melissa Smith said "We'll probably excel at meeting the standards better because we are being more purposeful with our learning. Students will also have a deeper understanding of the standards because we will get rid of the extra stuff in our planning, that maybe we didn't need before."



Not all of the assignments will be given a number; some of them will just contain feedback.

Another feature of this setup will allow middle schoolers to re–do any homework or test to better improve their score.



8th grader Jacob Moeller said "It's going to be way easier to re–take the test and/or an assignment even and that's way better so you can up your grade."



The grading system will ultimately look to reach the high school level, but as of right now can't, due to GPA requirements for colleges and sports.

All students will be introduced on September 5th, when classes begin.



An open house will take place before then, next Wednesday at the school for parents and kids who want to learn more about this new system.

4- The student has exceeded grade-level standards

3- The student has met grade-level standards

2- The student is still developing to understand his or her grade-level standards

1- The student is "not yet there" and does not meet the grade-level standards

- KEYC 12