Mavs Best St. Catherine in Exhibition Contest

The Truman Granada Huntley East Chain football team finished last year's regular season on a high note by beating the rival Madelia Blackhawks. KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark caught up with the Jags who are hoping to improve from a 2 win season a year ago.
The Truman Granada Huntley East Chain football team finished last year's regular season on a high note by beating the rival Madelia Blackhawks. KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark caught up with the Jags who are hoping to improve from a 2 win season a year ago.
The Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.
The Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.
The reloaded Cougars debut at Wolverton Field on Friday, September 1st, in their home opener against Northfield.
The reloaded Cougars debut at Wolverton Field on Friday, September 1st, in their home opener against Northfield.
The Eagles won just two games last season, but are building a solid foundation for the future.
The Eagles won just two games last season, but are building a solid foundation for the future.
"I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal."
"I think we can do damage on offense because we have a wide arsenal."
Months after clinching the national title in softball, the Mavericks are still riding high on bringing that trophy home to Mankato.
Months after clinching the national title in softball, the Mavericks are still riding high on bringing that trophy home to Mankato.
The Scarlet's quest for a title begins Friday, September 1st. West opens the season on the road at Rochester Century.
The Scarlet's quest for a title begins Friday, September 1st. West opens the season on the road at Rochester Century.