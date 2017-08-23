New Class of Flight Students Arrives at MSU

Minnesota State University-Mankato have welcomed their incoming flight students. For recent graduates, it's the perfect time to enter the workforce.

The Mankato Regional Airport welcomed the returning aviation students and incoming freshmen. Some recent MSU graduates even had the opportunity to sign contracts with eleven different airlines from around the country.



"I'd like to have them to at least get introduced to the airline world to see the professional side of this thing, to see that there are jobs. I mean this is an expensive program so it's nice to know that at the end you can get a job and it's a good paying so I hope they realize that it's all worth it," MSU Aviation Instructor Tom Peterson said.



The airline industry is currently experiencing a pilot shortage. According to the president of North Star Aviation-an organization that provides flight training for MSU, the solution is expansion of university programs. Major airlines pull from the regional ones so those airlines are the ones that will be in the most need. Students get their 4 year degree in aviation and that's the best route to the airline.



"We've taken the program from about 60 students in 2006 to up to about 240 today and become one of the premier flight training institutions we think in the United States. So we're pretty proud of that and we continue to see rapid growth because of the shortage of pilots throughout the whole country," Mark Smith said.



For MSU grad and current Endeavor Air Pilot Tyler Stargardt, he wants to use orientation as a chance to encourage current students and upcoming graduates.



"Make connections, Mankato was a smaller school aviation-wise a few years ago, but it's really growing to be one of the most prominent schools in America right now to be perfectly honest. It's really blown me away, tonight we have 80 new freshmen. Last year we had 40. So those numbers keep going up the way they are, it could really be an awesome program," Stargardt said.



One reason for the pilot shortage is retirement, making university programs all the more important.

--KEYC News 12