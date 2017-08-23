Learning The Game Early

Football is just around the corner.

Whether it's the NFL, the college level, or our local high school teams, all attention turns to the pigskin as summer comes to a close.



And in Mankato, the young kids can draw a crowd as well.



"We got going with the jamboree in 1999. We play about three twenty minute segments. It's really a scrimmage. More of a practice," Director Dennis Hood said.



The youth program itself has been around since 1978. It used to be just 6th and 7th graders, but the draw was just too strong, and they've since added third, fourth and fifth graders, along with teams in St. Peter, Fairmont and Blue Earth.

"We mandate equal playing time. So fast, slow, big, little, they're all getting playing time. That's one of the big things in our program is they know they're going to come out and play. Learn the fundamentals of football and have a good time. The pop's going to be cold after the game. They're just going to enjoy football," Hood said.

It's a chance to have fun, but also to learn the game. To understand it on a level that will make them stars on Friday nights.

"Years ago, they started under center. Now we have 4th graders running out of the shotgun, so when they're in sixth grade they know how to run it. We work with the high schools," Hood.

-- KEYC News 12.