Heavy Rain Delays Roundabout Construction

The construction at the interchange of Minnesota Highway 83 and Blue Earth County Road 12 is several weeks behind schedule because of excessive rain.



County engineers had hoped road work on the southeast edge of town would be done by Labor Day, but the rain hit at the worst time in this stage of construction.



"Because of the design of the road and the depth of the aggregate base that was required to make sure it's strong enough to hand future traffic loads, the road has sunk into the ground, almost like a giant bathtub. When you get these levels of rain without any drainage, it creates problems, so we're waiting for the grade to dry," Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges said.



The project was further delayed when it was discovered that a gas line would need to be lowered to make way for the construction.

Completion is now expected for late September early October.

-- KEYC News 12