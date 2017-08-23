Nicollet County Student Crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county.
The Boyz II Men concert originally scheduled for August 29 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater has been canceled.
The Boyz II Men concert originally scheduled for August 29 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater has been canceled.
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when a motorcycle fleeing police crashed on a highway in northern Minnesota
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when a motorcycle fleeing police crashed on a highway in northern Minnesota
Zanz Mexican Restaurant posted a vintage commercial we can't stop watching
Zanz Mexican Restaurant posted a vintage commercial we can't stop watching
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a burglary at a local business.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a burglary at a local business.
Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 Tuesday morning.
Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 Tuesday morning.
Minnesota State University-Mankato have welcomed their incoming flight students. For recent graduates, it's the perfect time to enter the workforce.
Minnesota State University-Mankato have welcomed their incoming flight students. For recent graduates, it's the perfect time to enter the workforce.
Making sure there are enough teachers for students has become a struggle for many districts.
Making sure there are enough teachers for students has become a struggle for many districts.