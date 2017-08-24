Man Injured After Semi Hits Stalled Vehicle In Le Sueur County

A St. Paul man is injured when his stalled vehicle is struck by a semi in Le Sueur County.

It happened around noon yesterday.

The State Patrol says a semi driven by 35-year-old Anthony Sargent, of Eagle Lake, was southbound on Highway 169 when he drifted over the fog line and side swiped a stalled vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle, 57-year-old James Bickel was waiting for a tow truck at the time of the crash.

Bickel suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Sargent was not injured.