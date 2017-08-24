KEYC - Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Massachusetts

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Massachusetts

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
UPDATE: 7:09 a.m. 
Massachusetts State Lottery has corrected the site where the winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown.
A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.
    Lottery officials early Thursday corrected the site where the single winning ticket was sold to Chicopee, in western Massachusetts. Overnight, they had announced the winning ticket was sold at a shop in Watertown, just outside Boston.
    But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.
    The lottery did not say how the error was made.
    It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.
    Reporters had descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.
***
  Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history. 
    In a statement early Thursday, McIntyre also says six other tickets won $2 million apiece, and 34 more are worth $1 million. 
    The lucky numbers for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4.
    The Massachusetts State Lottery announced on Twitter that the winning ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown. 