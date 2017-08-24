Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Massachusetts

UPDATE: 7:09 a.m.

A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials early Thursday corrected the site where the single winning ticket was sold to Chicopee, in western Massachusetts. Overnight, they had announced the winning ticket was sold at a shop in Watertown, just outside Boston.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

The lottery did not say how the error was made.

It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.

Reporters had descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.

