Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Watertown, Massachusetts

Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when a motorcycle fleeing police crashed on a highway in northern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a burglary at a local business.
The Boyz II Men concert originally scheduled for August 29 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater has been canceled.
Justin Rinehart with Nicollet Bike Shop joined us this Midday with what to check for when it comes to bicycle maintenance.
Springfield High School has once again put together a video to welcome back their students for the school year. Enjoy!
Here at home, the State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash taking place in Renville County just after 2 Tuesday morning.
