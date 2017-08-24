$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Minnesota

There were a few Minnesotans that didn’t wake up empty-handed following Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

A $1 million ticket was sold at a gas station Howard Lake, earning that business a $5,000 winning ticket bonus.

There was also a $200,000 ticket sold in Bloomington.

During this jackpot run, over 511,000 were sold in Minnesota, with winnings totaling over $4 million dollars.

The Powerball sales generated a sum of $9.4 million dollars for Minnesota’s environment and State Programs.