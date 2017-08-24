Hwy. 22 Construction Set Back Nearly 2 Weeks Due To Recent Rain

Recent rain has set back progress for construction on Highway 22.

The reconstruction between Mapleton and Beauford hit the half way completion point at the end of July, but it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing since then.

MnDOT says the recent damp weather has set them nearly 2 weeks behind schedule.

MnDOT is also continuing to prepare for the 20-18 portion of the two-year project., reconstructing Highway 22 from north of Beauford to County Road 90, building a roundabout at the intersection.

The deadline for Highway 22 construction near Mapleton is still November 1st as of right now.