Iowa Agency Ends Nursing Home Visits Amid Budget Cuts

A St. Paul man is injured when his stalled vehicle is struck by a semi in Le Sueur County.
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when a motorcycle fleeing police crashed on a highway in northern Minnesota
Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county.
A 19-year-old college student from St. Peter has been crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
The Boyz II Men concert originally scheduled for August 29 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater has been canceled.
A third judge has ruled that Iowa Department of Transportation officers issued speeding tickets for years without the legal authority to do so.
Minnesota State University-Mankato have welcomed their incoming flight students. For recent graduates, it's the perfect time to enter the workforce.
