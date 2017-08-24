Invasive Plant Found In Big Axe Lake In Hubbard County

An invasive aquatic plant known as Eurasian watermilfoil has been found in northern Minnesota's Hubbard County for the first time.

The state Department of Mineral Resources confirmed the plant in Big Axe Lake near Emmaville. Officials say it was found around the resort access to the lake and doesn't appear to be widespread.

The plant can interfere with recreation by forming mats on the water surface, and it can displace native plants and alter aquatic ecosystems. It can be treated with herbicides but is difficult to eradicate.