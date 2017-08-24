Death of Redwood Falls Infant Under Investigation

The death of an infant in Redwood Falls is under investigation.

According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to 610 East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday (August 22) for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant.

Responding Officers and ambulance personnel initiated CPR but the child was later pronounced dead at the Redwood Area Hospital.

The Redwood Falls Police Department says the name of the child is being withheld pending family notifications.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Redwood Falls Police Department.

