Minnesota Landowners Use Website To Connect With Campers

An online site that connects private landowners with campers is growing with a similar spirit of the housing booking service Airbnb.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that 25-year-old Blake Romenesko discovered the website Hipcamp after purchasing 5 acres of land in northern Minnesota for a private backwoods retreat he calls ``Trembling Gardens.''

Romenesko charges $20 a night to stay on his land and the site takes a 10 percent cut.

Alyssa Ravasio created Hipcamp after growing frustrated that the campgrounds in her home state of California were frequently booked. She says it initially was difficult to entice landowners to sign up for the site, so the company started offering landowners a $1 million liability insurance coverage.

The site now has 15,000 campsite hosts, with about 20 in Minnesota.