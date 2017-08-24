KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Planning Ahead When Back To School Shopping

MIDDAY EXPERT: Planning Ahead When Back To School Shopping

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Heather Thielges with Eide Bailly, of Mankato, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some tips for parents on how to not break the bank when school shopping. She says it's best to have a plan in mind before heading to the stores. She says it's also a good idea to keep track of what you spend the year prior and take that into account, while trying to use as many school supplies as possible from the previous year. 

