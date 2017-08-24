MIDDAY EXPERT: Planning Ahead When Back To School Shopping

The death of an infant in Redwood Falls is under investigation. According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to 610 East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday (August 22) for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant. Responding Officers and ambulance personnel initiated CPR but the child was later pronounced dead at the Redwood Area Hospital. The Redwood Falls Police Department says the name of the child is being wit...
A St. Paul man is injured when his stalled vehicle is struck by a semi in Le Sueur County.
There were a few Minnesotans that didn’t wake up emptyhanded following that Powerball drawing last night.
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when a motorcycle fleeing police crashed on a highway in northern Minnesota
Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county.
A 19-year-old college student from St. Peter has been crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
The Boyz II Men concert originally scheduled for August 29 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater has been canceled.
