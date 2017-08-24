NC Couple Sought in Virginia Shooting Arrested in Minnesota

A North Carolina couple charged in a shooting in Virginia that left a woman seriously injured has been arrested in Minnesota.

Virginia State Police said in a news release that Sean Castorina and Penny Dawson were arrested Thursday morning at a gas station in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Castorina and Dawson are charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and car theft. They are awaiting extradition to Virginia.

Authorities are still looking for 84-year-old Harold Dean Simpson of Burlington, North Carolina. Simpson's family reported him missing on Aug. 19.

Police in Virginia found Simpson's car in Nelson County on Monday. Authorities later got a call about a shooting at a Nelson County home. The victim is being treated at the hospital for serious injuries.

-KEYC News 12