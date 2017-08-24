CityArt Looking for Artists for 2018

The city of Mankato is giving artists the chance to leave their mark on the city.

The CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour is looking for more people to apply for the 2018 Call to Artists.They have been able to get a Stipend of 1,000 dollars per sculpture to help artists get started.

You can also buy or loan out a sculpture from this year if you would like.Since it started in 2011, CityArt has been able to sell 17 sculptures.

Lawton says "We love to feature Minnesota artists obviously we are Minnesota based and we love to support our own we are proud to say just about half of the sculptures featured on the tour every year are Minnesota artists."

The deadline to apply is November 3rd.

