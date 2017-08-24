NMPD Puts On Crime Prevention Workshop

The North Mankato Police Department is helping residents become more and more proactive when it comes to crime prevention.



The department hosted a Burglary and Fraud Prevention workshop this morning.

During the presentation, guests were exposed to different types of scams. They also were given some home remedies to deter burglars.

Citizens were invited to ask questions regarding either topic, along with also being shown a clone credit card that could be used for fraudulent activity.



NMPD Detective Brian Gangelhoff said "It's important for the citizens to get this information, get this information out to the citizens. So, they won't be victimized. The more they're educated, the more hopefully they can prevent from being victims of either scam or burglar."



Making sure the address bar doesn't contain "http" when putting in secure information or dead bolting the door that connects to your garage, were just a couple points that were made.

The police department also added that if you wanted them to stop by your house while you were away, they have a program you can sign up for.

If you have any questions or would like to know more, you can contact the NMPD at 507-625-4141.

- KEYC 12