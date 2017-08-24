Fairmont Nursing Home Discontinuing Operations

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont as decided to discontinue operations at their nursing home on the hospital campus.

According to a press release, the Lutz Wing Nursing Home will discontinue operations by December 1.

MCHS Fairmont says it has secured the necessary approval from County Social Services, the Department of Human Services and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.

The hospital will announce plans for the vacated Wing space in the future.

We will have more details on the closure and work with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center Friday evening on KEYC News 12 at 6.

--KEYC NEWS 12