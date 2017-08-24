Sales Tax Potentially Funding New Recreational Facilities?

The greater Mankato area has had a sales tax for a number of years now, but where is that money going?



In 1991, the city of Mankato was approved for a local option sales tax.

The original purpose was to help build down the debt of a loan that was taken out, to aid in the construction of the civic center.

Since then, taxpayers have been funding projects that include the regional airport, parks, and other community services.

Balancing the maintenance of these areas as well as assisting in new projects is something the city council continues to encounter.



Mankato City Council President Mike Laven said "What we're looking at is, how we are going to look at budgeting those out and also when the community comes forward with a plan, where we can be as a participant in that as well."

North Mankato got approved in 2008 to help manage the Taylor library as well as Spring Lake Park.

With a budget of nine million dollars, the city is looking for help to add onto an already substantive economic generator.



North Mankato Mark Dehen said "As we have with softball and soccer in the past, to get some buy–in from our local groups to come up and help us create some type of a four season facility up there. Some type of dome facility, whether that is a turf facility, an ice rink indoor facility that way, or perhaps a swimming facility."

Mankato has been granted 47 million dollars to use for its projects.

Like its greater Mankato counterpart, it also is looking at improving its recreational activity.



Visit Mankato President Anna Thill said "The ones that percolate to the top are more courts, more ice. An aquatic center that has competitive pools, a deep dive pool."

No question, both these cities are looking to expand and improve their communities.

As for what will be constructed next, only time will tell.

