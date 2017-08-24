2 Questioned in Fargo Woman's Disappearance

Police in Fargo say they are questioning two people in the disappearance of a pregnant woman.

Chief Dave Todd also says police found a newborn infant at the residence where they carried out a search warrant Thursday. Todd says police don't know yet whether the infant is the child of Savanna Greywind. The 22-year-old Greywind was last seen at her apartment Saturday afternoon.

KFGO radio, citing an unidentified neighbor, reported that police carried an infant from Greywind's apartment building Thursday. The building was surrounded by police tape.

Todd did not give any details about the two people in custody. He also said police had no new information about Greywind's whereabouts.

Ground, air and river searches in the Fargo and Grand Forks areas so far have proved unsuccessful.

6:50 a.m.

Fargo police have opened a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a 22-year-old pregnant woman.

Savanna Greywind was last seen at her apartment Saturday afternoon. Ground, air and river searches in the Fargo and Grand Forks areas so far have proved unsuccessful.

The Greywind family is offering a $7,000 reward for information that leads to solving the case.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday in downtown Fargo for a vigil and prayer service.

-KEYC News 12