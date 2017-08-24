Smart Feasting At The Fair

The Minnesota State Fair gets underway Aug. 24 with millions expected to crowd the grounds over its 12-day run and in between all the walking is a whole lot of food to enjoy.

About 300 food vendors are scattered through out the fair serving up favorites on a stick to new delicacies like cheesy nacho corn on the cob.

While the adventure exploring the food is a highlight for many, the options don't always fit with people's diets.

The hardest part is trying to stay away from those funnel cakes, mini donuts and elephant ears, but there are ways to still eat those staples without stressing out about not being as healthy.

The main thing health expert Breanna Ludeman says is to find a buddy to share.

Ideal Weigh To Be Breanna Ludeman said, "To ask yourself and those that you go with and say hey let's come in with a plan before you enter. I also highly recommend bringing a water bottle because if you're staying hydrated, you're going to have less likeliness of wanting to continue to eat your way through the state fair."

Also, use the grounds to get those steps in to work off all that food.

