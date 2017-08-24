Princess Kay Butter Sculpting Big Draw First Day Of Fair

The Great Minnesota Get–Together brings together plenty of quirky and beloved traditions.

It's an art form you don't see every day.

Fairgoer Rick Flom said, "That's a lot of butter to create in the first place and then to make a sculpture out of it is even more incredible."

But at the Minnesota State Fair, it's a tradition inside the Dairy Barn for fairgoers just as captivating as the ice cream.

Princess Kay of the Milky Way Emily Annexstad said, "Since I was a little kid, I remember pressing my nose up against this window and looking in."

After the crowning, last night as the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way, Emily Annexstad's first official duty as royalty brings a different kind of eventfulness, but it's a dream come true for the 19–year–old from St. Peter providing a slightly different view looking out on so many look on.

Emily Annexstad said, "I love seeing all the people because they really share my same excitement and it's fun to wave at them, smile at them, and I hope they're enjoying the experience as much as I am."

Sitting on a throne inside a 40-degree rotating cooler, a 90-pound block of butter is in the hands of a sculptor turning the churned into her highness's likeness.

Butter sculptor Linda Christensen said, "Butter is wonderful. If I make a mistake, I just kind of warm up a little butter and put it back on and re–carve it. It makes a great surface. It's just nice and easy to work with."

For sculptor Linda Christensen, this is her 47th year immortalizing Princess Kays' at the fair that then goes home with this crowned and parents Rolf and Jean.

Emily's mother Jean Annexstad said, "The parts that get sliced off, which we get to take home today and everybody in our family really like to eat butter, so I think we'll share it with others, but we'll probably also enjoy some of it ourselves."

Past Princess Kays have put the butter to use with a sweet corn feed or pancake breakfast.

While Aug. 24 is a crowning event early in Emily Annexstad's year–long reign, her role serves as an ambassador for the dairy industry from her family's farm in Nicollet County and throughout the state.

Emily Annexstad said, "The cows on our farm provide jobs not only for my family and I but also for our milk truck driver, our veterinarian and even the boy in the grocery store stocking the shelves."

And at the opening day of the fair with Minnesotans of all walks of life, it's a message meeting many ears.

Emily Annexstad's butter sculpture will be on display the rest of the fair.

There is still a chance to catch the carving in action, the runner ups in the contest take their place on the throne during the remaining days of the fair.

