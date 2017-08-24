KEYC - Crusaders Storm Past Trojans

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia Crusaders girls  soccer team played host to the Worthington Trojans Thursday night.

Crusaders win big 10-1 over the Trojans.

