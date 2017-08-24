Housing Market Suffering Shortage

Nationwide the housing market is facing an inventory shortage and here in Southern Minnesota, it's no different. Here's what those wishing to buy and sell can expect in this market.



"It's an active market, there have been some challenges with the cost of new construction so we're not seeing enough housing starts, therefore people aren't selling their existing homes as much that's kind of creating what people are perceiving as an inventory shortage. The supplies are a little bit low but there's a lot of activity and Mankato has a lot of very good market activity, people coming in and economic activity drawing in jobs, now we just need to make sure we have the housing for them," Realtor's Association of Southern Minnesota President Jason Beal said.



Beal says the good thing is for people who are selling, the dollar values have gone up a little bit making it a seller's market. Which can be frustrating for buyers who want to buy something and it's just not readily available. Contributors to the market issues, the cost of labor and materials.



"The building materials is really the biggest swing. There's been some code changes that actually create additional things necessary for a house so that's going to drive up the cost. The labor side of it also has been difficult, it's hard finding quality laborers and the cost of that labor has been getting pretty great so the accumulation of everything comes into play where to build a house is a fair amount," Beal added.



Most starter home prices in our area run $220-240,000 for a fairly basic home. While the variables on the new construction side are out of realtor's control, Beal says there are still options out there for buyers and sellers.



"There are a lot of rental options out there which is good so there's definitely a place to put a roof over your head but I just tell them be patient and obviously people do enjoy keeping an eye on the market, it does get frustrating when multiple people are fighting for the same property but we're hoping now that the school year's going to begin that sometimes a lot of the movement has already happened. There's a lot of houses still coming on the market, we've been incredibly busy with that and so hopefully it will balance out in the winter time and maybe we can get some things figured out so we don't have the same situation next year," Beal said.



Beal is optimistic the development, material and labor costs will start to balance out and people will once again be able to buy their starter home, mid-level home and eventually even build their own dream home.

-KEYC News 12