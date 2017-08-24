Housing Market Suffering Shortage

According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant.
Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.
A St. Paul man is injured when his stalled vehicle is struck by a semi in Le Sueur County.
There were a few Minnesotans that didn’t wake up emptyhanded following that Powerball drawing last night.
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed when a motorcycle fleeing police crashed on a highway in northern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county.
Powerball Product Group Chair Charlie McIntyre says the $758.7 million jackpot claimed by a ticket sold in Massachusetts is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.
A 19-year-old college student from St. Peter has been crowned the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
