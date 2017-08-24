McLaughlin Receives Veteran Award

Blue Earth County Veterans Service Officer Mike McLaughlin is receiving a Veteran's Voices on the Rise award from the Minnesota Humanities Center.



The awards is given to veterans under 40 who have made outstanding community contributions. On top of that, his father Tom is receiving the Legacy award, which is for those over 40.



"The legacy award is for those that are an example to the rest of us and I'm glad it's an honor for him."



The McLaughlins will be recognized at an event on September 11th.

-- KEYC News 12