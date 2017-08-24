GIRLS SOCCER: West Ties Orono 1-1

A second half goal by Shelby Lund, with McKenna Buisman on the assist, allowed the Mankato West Scarlets to tie the Orono Spartans Thursday night at the Caswell Soccer complex in North Mankato.



Early on in the first half, after the Spartans had survived an onslaught from the Scarlets, Orono's Anna Hughes had a wide open shot on goal, but lofts it way over the intended target.

A little bit later Buisman used some skillful dribbling to make room for a perfect cross, though Lexi Peterson's header went right into the hands of Orono goalie Clare Gagne.



Orono got on the board when Sarah Johnston was able to get a crease toward the goal, but was knocked down, drawing a penalty kick, which she promptly drove home to give the Spartans the 1-0 lead.

McKenna Buisman, a University of Minnesota recruit, excelled throughout the game, including another excellent send in that hit Ashley Gustavson on target, but was stopped by an amazing save by Orono's Gagne just before the two collided.