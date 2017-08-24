Orono Tops West in Season Opener

Cougars dominate, go on to win 6-2.
The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's football team is dropping down to 9-man play for the 2017 season.
The Mankato West boys soccer team battled Orono in its season opener. The Scarlets fell 7-0 to the Spartans.
Saders win 10-1 over Trojans.
On Wednesday, the Mavericks played host to St. Catherine in their 2nd exhibition contest of 2017. MSU topped St. Catherine's 3-0.
The Truman Granada Huntley East Chain football team finished last year's regular season on a high note by beating the rival Madelia Blackhawks. KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark caught up with the Jags who are hoping to improve from a 2 win season a year ago.
The Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.
The reloaded Cougars debut at Wolverton Field on Friday, September 1st, in their home opener against Northfield.
