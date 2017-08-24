KEYC - Orono Tops West in Season Opener

Orono Tops West in Season Opener

Posted: Updated:

The Mankato West boys soccer team battled Orono in its season opener. The Scarlets fell 7-0 to the Spartans.

  • KEYC News 12 SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cougars Win Big Over Wingers

    Cougars Win Big Over Wingers

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:57:48 GMT

    Cougars dominate, go on to win 6-2.

    Cougars dominate, go on to win 6-2.

  • SESM Shifts to 9-Man

    SESM Shifts to 9-Man

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:56 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:56:03 GMT

    The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's football team is dropping down to 9-man play for the 2017 season. 

    The Sleepy Eye St. Mary's football team is dropping down to 9-man play for the 2017 season. 

  • Orono Tops West in Season Opener

    Orono Tops West in Season Opener

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:54:52 GMT

    The Mankato West boys soccer team battled Orono in its season opener. The Scarlets fell 7-0 to the Spartans.

    The Mankato West boys soccer team battled Orono in its season opener. The Scarlets fell 7-0 to the Spartans.

  • Crusaders Storm Past Trojans

    Crusaders Storm Past Trojans

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:50:21 GMT

    Saders win 10-1 over Trojans.

    Saders win 10-1 over Trojans.

  • Mavs Best St. Catherine in Exhibition Contest

    Mavs Best St. Catherine in Exhibition Contest

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-24 03:43:05 GMT

    On Wednesday, the Mavericks played host to St. Catherine in their 2nd exhibition contest of 2017. MSU topped St. Catherine's 3-0.

    On Wednesday, the Mavericks played host to St. Catherine in their 2nd exhibition contest of 2017. MSU topped St. Catherine's 3-0.

  • Jaguars Think They've Found the Key to Success in 2017

    Jaguars Think They've Found the Key to Success in 2017

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-08-23 23:53:32 GMT

    The Truman Granada Huntley East Chain football team finished last year's regular season on a high note by beating the rival Madelia Blackhawks. KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark caught up with the Jags who are hoping to improve from a 2 win season a year ago.

    The Truman Granada Huntley East Chain football team finished last year's regular season on a high note by beating the rival Madelia Blackhawks. KEYC News 12 Sports Rob Clark caught up with the Jags who are hoping to improve from a 2 win season a year ago.

  • High Expectations for Clipper Football

    High Expectations for Clipper Football

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 7:47 PM EDT2017-08-22 23:47:38 GMT

    The Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.

    The Clippers open the season on the road at Spring Grove on Friday, September 1st.

  • Cougars Reload for 2017

    Cougars Reload for 2017

    Monday, August 21 2017 7:46 PM EDT2017-08-21 23:46:51 GMT

    The reloaded Cougars debut at Wolverton Field on Friday, September 1st, in their home opener against Northfield.

    The reloaded Cougars debut at Wolverton Field on Friday, September 1st, in their home opener against Northfield.