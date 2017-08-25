KEYC - Minnesota Man Dies In North Dakota Motorcycle Crash

Minnesota Man Dies In North Dakota Motorcycle Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.
    Police say the 29-year-old man from Bemidji, Minnesota, apparently disregarded traffic signals at an intersection in Grand Forks and collided with a pickup truck about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
    The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn't immediately released.
    The two people in the pickup weren't hurt.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Fairmont Nursing Home Discontinuing Operations

    Fairmont Nursing Home Discontinuing Operations

    Thursday, August 24 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-08-25 02:44:00 GMT

    Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.

    Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.

  • Death of Redwood Falls Infant Under Investigation

    Death of Redwood Falls Infant Under Investigation

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:26 PM EDT2017-08-24 17:26:35 GMT

    According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant. 

    According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant. 

  • Minnesota Man Dies In North Dakota Motorcycle Crash

    Minnesota Man Dies In North Dakota Motorcycle Crash

    Friday, August 25 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-08-25 11:45:21 GMT

    A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.     

    A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.     

  • GIRLS SOCCER: West Ties Orono 1-1

    GIRLS SOCCER: West Ties Orono 1-1

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:58:43 GMT

    Buisman shines in draw against Spartans

    Buisman shines in draw against Spartans

  • Housing Market Suffering Shortage

    Housing Market Suffering Shortage

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:46 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:46:52 GMT

    Nationwide the housing market is facing an inventory shortage and here in Southern Minnesota, it's no different. Here's what those wishing to buy and sell can expect in this market.

    Nationwide the housing market is facing an inventory shortage and here in Southern Minnesota, it's no different. Here's what those wishing to buy and sell can expect in this market.

  • Heartland Senior Living Purchases Senior Care Providers

    Heartland Senior Living Purchases Senior Care Providers

    Monday, August 21 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-08-21 18:44:55 GMT

    Heartland Senior Living, a local non-profit community corporation, has agreed to purchase three southern Minnesota senior care providers from current owner ElderCare of Minnesota. Parker Oaks Retirement Community in Winnebago, Parkview Care Center in Wells and Truman Senior Living in Truman are included in the agreement

    Heartland Senior Living, a local non-profit community corporation, has agreed to purchase three southern Minnesota senior care providers from current owner ElderCare of Minnesota. Parker Oaks Retirement Community in Winnebago, Parkview Care Center in Wells and Truman Senior Living in Truman are included in the agreement

  • 2 Questioned in Fargo Woman's Disappearance

    2 Questioned in Fargo Woman's Disappearance

    Thursday, August 24 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-08-24 23:53:53 GMT

    Police in Fargo say they are questioning two people in the disappearance of a pregnant woman

    Police in Fargo say they are questioning two people in the disappearance of a pregnant woman

  • Moms Blog Launches In Mankato

    Moms Blog Launches In Mankato

    Thursday, August 24 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-08-25 00:14:52 GMT

    One local mom has brought a new blog to offer area moms a connection point to come together and empower each other.

    One local mom has brought a new blog to offer area moms a connection point to come together and empower each other.