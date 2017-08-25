Minnesota Man Dies In North Dakota Motorcycle Crash

Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.
According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant.
A Minnesota man is dead after a motorcycle crash in North Dakota.
Buisman shines in draw against Spartans
Nationwide the housing market is facing an inventory shortage and here in Southern Minnesota, it's no different. Here's what those wishing to buy and sell can expect in this market.
Heartland Senior Living, a local non-profit community corporation, has agreed to purchase three southern Minnesota senior care providers from current owner ElderCare of Minnesota. Parker Oaks Retirement Community in Winnebago, Parkview Care Center in Wells and Truman Senior Living in Truman are included in the agreement
Police in Fargo say they are questioning two people in the disappearance of a pregnant woman
One local mom has brought a new blog to offer area moms a connection point to come together and empower each other.
