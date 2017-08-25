KEYC - Highway 14 Near Springfield Expected To Reopen Ahead Of Schedule

Highway 14 Near Springfield Expected To Reopen Ahead Of Schedule

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Despite a big rain delay last week, crews were able to trudge through and are ahead of schedule.
This week crews worked to connect the two concrete sections of through lanes on the project,, wrapped up some shoulder work and finished lining culverts.
Next week they expect to do some paving, temporary striping and rumble strip work.
The road is projected to be open ahead of schedule, sometime during the week of September 10th, weather permitting.
There is still 24/7 access for residents and businesses within the  14-mile construction zone.

  • Fairmont Nursing Home Discontinuing Operations

    Officials are working with Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center for residents who choose to relocate.

  • Death of Redwood Falls Infant Under Investigation

    According to a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department and North Ambulance were dispatched to the 600 block of East 4th Street in Redwood Falls on Tuesday for a 911 call of an unresponsive infant. 

  • GIRLS SOCCER: West Ties Orono 1-1

    Buisman shines in draw against Spartans

  • Heartland Senior Living Purchases Senior Care Providers

    Heartland Senior Living, a local non-profit community corporation, has agreed to purchase three southern Minnesota senior care providers from current owner ElderCare of Minnesota. Parker Oaks Retirement Community in Winnebago, Parkview Care Center in Wells and Truman Senior Living in Truman are included in the agreement

  • Housing Market Suffering Shortage

    Nationwide the housing market is facing an inventory shortage and here in Southern Minnesota, it's no different. Here's what those wishing to buy and sell can expect in this market.

  • Emerald Ash Borer Found In Martin County

     The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has placed Martin County under an emergency quarantine after emerald ash borer was found in the county. 

  • $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Minnesota

    There were a few Minnesotans that didn’t wake up emptyhanded following that Powerball drawing last night.  

  • 2 Questioned in Fargo Woman's Disappearance

    Police in Fargo say they are questioning two people in the disappearance of a pregnant woman

