Highway 14 Near Springfield Expected To Reopen Ahead Of Schedule

Despite a big rain delay last week, crews were able to trudge through and are ahead of schedule.

This week crews worked to connect the two concrete sections of through lanes on the project,, wrapped up some shoulder work and finished lining culverts.

Next week they expect to do some paving, temporary striping and rumble strip work.

The road is projected to be open ahead of schedule, sometime during the week of September 10th, weather permitting.

There is still 24/7 access for residents and businesses within the 14-mile construction zone.